Man punches woman in the head before assaulting and robbing her in Brooklyn: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man suspected of randomly punching a woman in the head before robbing and sexually assaulting her in Brooklyn on Aug. 30, police said.

The attack happened just after midnight on Friday near Rockaway Boulevard and Dean Street, the NYPD said.

Police said the victim did not know the suspect, who officers said approached the woman from behind, hitting her in the head with a fist and knocking her to the ground.

The man then demanded her phone before reaching under clothes and sexually assaulting her, according to police.

The suspect ran eastbound on Dean Street with the victim's phone, police said. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Police released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone with information call the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-800-57-PISTA (74782).