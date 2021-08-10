Man Punches 3 People on NYC Subway in Alleged Anti-Gay Attack: Police

An anti-gay hate crime suspect punched two young men in the face on a New York City subway last month and he also attacked a witness, according to police.

The NYPD says two 19-year-old victims were riding the Queens-bound E train on Saturday, July 31, when a man approached them and made anti-gay statements before punching one of the teens in the face multiple times. As the train arrived at Court Square station, the man punched the second victim in the face.

When the train doors opened, the two victims ran out of the car and a 32-year-old woman who tried to intervene in the attack was also punched by the suspect. The unidentified man then fled on foot, according to police.

All the victims suffered pain and swelling to their faces but they refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is now investigating the incident. Investigators on Monday released images of the suspect who was seen outside 795 8th Avenue just before the attack.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).