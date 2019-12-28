Man Punched in the Face in Possible Anti-Semitic Attack, Video Shows

What to Know There have been at least eight incidents of possible anti-Semitic attacks in New York City since Dec. 13, police say

On Saturday, the NYPD released surveillance video that shows an attacker punching a Jewish man in the face in Borough Park on Christmas Day

Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the recent crime spree, vowing heightened NYPD presence in several Brooklyn neighborhoods

An attacker blocked a Jewish man’s path and punched him in the face in one of at least eight incidents police are investigating as possible anti-Semitic attacks in New York City.

The 40-year-old man was walking home on 13th Avenue, near 48th Street, in Borough Park around 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 when another man walked up to him and blocked his path, the NYPD said.

When 40-year-old tried to let the other man pass him, the man punched him in the face and ran off, surveillance video shows.

The 40-year-old, who was dressed in “traditional Jewish clothing,” was left with a cut on his lip, but refused medical attention, police said. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack , according to police.

The NYPD said police are looking into at least seven other incidents of possible hate-based attacks against Jewish people since Dec. 13. City leaders have condemned the attacks that are happening as the Jewish community celebrates the holidays.

"It seems like it's open season on Jews in New York City," said Councilmember Chaim Deutsch.

Mayor de Blasio took to Twitter early Friday to condemn the recent spree, vowing heightened NYPD presence in Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg, where the attacks have been concentrated.

In addition to heightened visibility, there will be increased visits to houses of worship and other critical areas in the community.



Anti-Semitism is an attack on the values of our city — and we will confront it head-on. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 27, 2019

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday offered a $10,000 reward for information regarding the attacks.

"We are appalled at the sheer frequency and aggressive nature of these incidents," Evan Bernstein, the group's regional director in New York and New Jersey, said in a news release.

"They're made particularly heinous by the fact they are occurring during a time when society is supposed to come together in peace for the holidays, and as the Jewish community is particularly on edge as it's reeling from the deadly attack in Jersey City on Dec. 10."