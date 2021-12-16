Rescue

Man Pulled From Collapsed NYC Trench After Harrowing 2-Hour Rescue: FDNY

It wasn't immediately clear why the trench collapsed; the worker's identity was not released

A construction worker was pulled from a 10-foot deep, 3-foot wide trench in the Bronx after a harrowing two-hour rescue effort Thursday, officials say.

Firefighters responding to a report of the trapped worker at a construction site on Mosholu Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. found him stuck and his lower body pinned by the collapsed trench supports, the FDNY said.

Rescue medics were in the trench treating the man during the course of the rescue operations. Eventually, he was pulled out and taken to a hospital in serious condition, though authorities say he is expected to survive.

It wasn't immediately clear how the trench collapsed. The injured worker wasn't identified. More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Chopper 4 showed a flood of emergency activity at the scene.

