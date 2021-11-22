Yankee Stadium

Man Possibly Shot While Watching Soccer Match at Yankee Stadium: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was possibly hit by a random bullet inside the Yankee Stadium on Sunday, according to police.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the 25-year-old man was sitting in the stadium, watching a soccer game around 5:15 p.m. when he felt pain in his hand. The victim was possibly struck by a bullet fired outside the stadium, the sources said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A metal fragment was recovered at the scene but it's unclear where the injury came from, police said.

New York City FC was facing Atlanta United in the first round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs at the stadium. No interruptions to the match were reported.

Local

New Jersey 18 mins ago

New Jersey Teen Collapses and Dies During Weekend Basketball Scrimmage

Penn Station 3 hours ago

Soccer Player Was Sleeping on Subway When Randomly Stabbed to Death

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Yankee Stadium
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us