Woodhaven

Man Pleads Guilty to Queens Hit-and-Run That Left Dunkin' Donuts Employee Dead

The driver is accused of driving at speeds close to 100 mph when he struck the 56-year-old victim

A 28-year-old Queens man has pled guilty to killing a man with his car who was walking to work early one morning in 2019, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday.

David Garcia was behind the wheel around 5 a.m. July 25 when he struck and killed 56-year-old Sivananaintha Perumal, according to the DA's statement detailing the guilty plea. Garcia pleaded guilty to manslaughter yesterday, nearly two years later, before a judge in Queens Supreme Court.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An employee at Dunkin' Donuts at the time, Perumal was walking to his work in Woodhaven on Woodhaven Boulevard moments before the crash, Katz said.

News

Police Reform 1 hour ago

NY AG Unveils Robust Reforms to Police Use of Force Laws

Israel 17 hours ago

NYPD Makes Arrest in Beating of Jewish Man After Pro-Israel, Palestine Brawls

Garcia is accused of driving at speeds as high as 92 mph that July morning when he struck Perumal at the intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard and 91st Avenue. He then fled the area but was taken into custody two weeks later, according to the prosecutor.

“The destination for this defendant – who selfishly chose to disobey the rules
of the road with fatal, tragic consequences – is now prison. He was driving at speeds of more than 90 mph in a 30 mph zone, drove through a red light, struck the victim and then fled the scene," Katz said.

Garcia reportedly faces between 3 1/3 and 10 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for early August. Attorney information for Garcia was not immediately known.

"The victim – a husband and father of three – was simply crossing Woodhaven Boulevard on his way to work," Katz added.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

WoodhavenQueenshit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us