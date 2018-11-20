 Man Painted to Look Like Subway Car and Map Goes Viral - NBC New York
Man Painted to Look Like Subway Car and Map Goes Viral

By Jessy Edwards

25 minutes ago

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
A man bodypainted to blend into a classic New York subway cart -- replete with the edge of a New York Subway map on his face -- fooled some locals last Thursday. See photos of the event below and read more here.
