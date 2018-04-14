Authorities have been searching through the night for a man who went overboard from a cruise ship en route to Cape Liberty, New Jersey.

The 24-year-old guest, a man from the United States, was seen "intentionally going overboard" the Anthem of the Seas cruise ship little after 4 p.m. Friday, Royal Caribbean Cruises manager Owen Torres said.

"The ship immediately began a search for the guest and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. After several hours of searching, the Coast Guard released Anthem to resume its scheduled itinerary while USCG search operations continue," Torres said.

The Coast Guard searched overnight for the young man, and had no updates on its progress by morning.

It said a helicopter was searching by air while a cutter searched by sea.