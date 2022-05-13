CRIME STOPPERS

Man on Moped Blindsides NYC Mom, Young Son in Violent $6,500 Chain Snatch: Cops

The 24-year-old woman was walking with her young son when she was attacked in the middle of the afternoon, police said

Handout

A 24-year-old woman walking with her 4-year-old son was blindsided by a stranger who grabbed her hair from behind and dragged her and the boy to the ground before ripping a $6,500 chain from her neck in a daylight attack last week, cops say.

The mother and child were walking on Grand Concourse around 5:20 p.m. last Wednesday when the man sneaked up from behind, police said Friday as they shared details on the case in hopes of finding the person responsible.

Once the two were on the ground, the man grabbed the chain from the woman's neck, then sped off on a green moped. He was last seen moving southbound on Grand Concourse.

The victim and her son had some scratches to their hands and knees after the attack but didn't need medical attention at the scene, police said.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the attacker (above). Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

