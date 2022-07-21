42nd Street

Man on Fire After Port Authority Subway Track Fall Puts Him on 3rd Rail: Cops

No information on the victim was immediately available other than that he is a man; subway service is affected in the area

port authority subway
A man caught fire after falling onto the subway tracks at Port Authority Bus Terminal and contacting the electrified third rail Thursday, police say. They thought he was dead but were able to revive him, they said.

According to police, the man somehow fell onto the southbound A line track at the 42nd Street hub around 8 a.m., at the height of the morning rush at one of the city's busiest transit centers.

It's not clear how he fell. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No criminality is suspected, police say.

Subway service is affected in the area. Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources here.

