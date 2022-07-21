Man on Fire After Port Authority Subway Track Fall Puts Him on 3rd Rail: Cops

A man caught fire after falling onto the subway tracks at Port Authority Bus Terminal and contacting the electrified third rail Thursday, police say. They thought he was dead but were able to revive him, they said.

According to police, the man somehow fell onto the southbound A line track at the 42nd Street hub around 8 a.m., at the height of the morning rush at one of the city's busiest transit centers.

It's not clear how he fell. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No criminality is suspected, police say.

