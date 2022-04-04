Man on E-Scooter Killed in Early Morning Long Island Crash

A 43-year-old man was killed while riding a scooter in Suffolk County, Long Island, early Monday morning, police say.

Edward Marcuteanu was riding an electric scooter in the middle lane of eastbound Sunrise Highway, about ¼ mile west of exit 40, when he was struck by a 2016 Honda Accord, driven by a 22-year-old driver, around 3:20 a.m., Suffolk County Police say.

Marcuteanu, 43, of Lindenhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, of Ozone Park, and a 28-year-old passenger in the Honda were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Honda and scooter were both impounded for a safety checks.