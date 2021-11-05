CRIME STOPPERS

Man Mad He Can't Vacuum Own Car at NYC Wash Shoots Employee Who Said No: Cops

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made

A man apparently angered when a Bronx car wash employee caught him vacuuming his own vehicle -- and told him he couldn't use company equipment -- left the shop and returned a half-hour later to shoot the worker, police said.

The suspect was trying to vacuum his vehicle at B & G Car Wash on Tremont Avenue around 2 p.m. Oct. 17 when the employee walked up and explained to him only other employees could use the car wash equipment. The driver left, mad, cops said.

Then he came back and shot the car wash worker in the leg, according to police. He left after that. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

