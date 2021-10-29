Manhattan

Man Inexplicably Lying Under Parked Truck in Midtown Gets Run Over, Dies: Cops

The man was lying under the truck before it even moved -- and when it did, he was crushed by the left rear tires, police said

Police are investigating the death of a man who for some unknown reason was lying under a box truck in Manhattan and got crushed when it moved Thursday.

The NYPD says it responded to a 911 call about a collision on West 41st Street, near Eighth Avenue, shortly before 9 p.m. Officers found a 58-year-old man on the road with severe trauma to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined the man had been lying underneath the 2017 Isuzu Box Truck while it was parked. It's not clear why he was there, but once the truck left the spot, its left-back tires ran over the man, killing him.

No arrests have been made and the man's identity has not been released.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

