Man Left Critically Injured in Fall After Riding Van in Queens

Authorities are in search of a driver accused of fleeing a Queens intersection where a 32-year-old riding on the outside of a van was thrown to the ground and left injured.

City DOT officials said the injured man was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

The puzzling incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Forest Hills. According to the DOT, a grey Ford passenger van was making a turn from Metropolitan Avenue onto 71st Avenue when the 32-year-old fell.

It wasn't clear why the victim had been riding on the outside of the vehicle.

After the man was thrown to ground during the van's turn, officials said the driver kept on going and left the man lying on the pavement.

There were no arrests related to the incident as of Monday morning.