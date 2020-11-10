Man Kills Wife Before Suicide Attempt in Long Island Home, 2 Kids in Car: Police

A husband on Long Island shot and killed his wife before shooting himself, authorities said.

Suffolk County police say they found the couple in their home in Deer Park on Monday before 9 p.m. The responding officers also discovered the couple's two children, ages 12 and 6, inside a vehicle parked in the home's driveway.

The children were unharmed and were placed in custody of a family member, police said.

The 34-year-old husband was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, according to authorities. His 35-year-old wife was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.