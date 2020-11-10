Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Suffolk County

Man Kills Wife Before Suicide Attempt in Long Island Home, 2 Kids in Car: Police

News 4 New York

A husband on Long Island shot and killed his wife before shooting himself, authorities said.

Suffolk County police say they found the couple in their home in Deer Park on Monday before 9 p.m. The responding officers also discovered the couple's two children, ages 12 and 6, inside a vehicle parked in the home's driveway.

The children were unharmed and were placed in custody of a family member, police said.

Local

Rockefeller Center 26 mins ago

Ice Rink at Rockefeller Center Set to Open on November 21

Queens 2 hours ago

Police Investigate Possible Abduction of Queens Woman With Dementia

The 34-year-old husband was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, according to authorities. His 35-year-old wife was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyDeer Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us