Man Killed in NYC Home Invasion, 2 Suspects Sought

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
The NYPD is looking for two suspects in connection with a deadly home invasion on Staten Island, the department said Thursday.

Cops responding to a 1:30 a.m. 911 call of a man shot in a Hinton Street home on the borough's south shore found the 38-year-old victim shot in the shoulder.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed he was the victim of a home invasion robbery and ended up getting shot, according to police. His name has not been released.

It's not clear what was taken or whether anyone else may have been inside the home at the time.

The two suspects fled the scene after the shooting and are still on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

