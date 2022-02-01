Harlem

Man Killed After Shot in Chest Steps Away from Harlem's Apollo Theater: Police

A man died after getting shot in the chest just steps away from the Apollo Theater in Harlem late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place near West 125th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard before 4 p.m., police said. it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where police said he died. His identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.

Police are searching for the alleged gunman, who was described as wearing a black bubble jacket with brown fur, black sweat pants and blue and white sneakers. He took off on foot after the shooting, heading east on 125th Street.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

