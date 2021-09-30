Hamilton

Man Killed, 13 Hurt When Van Overturns on New Jersey Highway

  • A van carrying 14 people crashed and overturned on a major highway in central New Jersey, killing a New York City man and injuring all the other passengers.
  • The accident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 occurred around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 59 in Hamilton, state police said.
Daniel Del Carmen Marmol Batista, 55, of Ridgewood, New York was killed, while two other passengers — a 47-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man — were hospitalized with undisclosed serious injuries. The driver, a 33-year-old Camden man, and the remaining 10 passengers all suffered undisclosed minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

