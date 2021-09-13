Man Kicks Woman in Chest, Sending Her Down Brooklyn Subway Escalator: Police

Police say a man kicked a 32-year-old woman down the escalator at a Brooklyn subway station last week following an argument.

Authorities are now searching for the suspect who was seen on surveillance video going up the escalator at Barclays Center on Sept. 9. The video shows him turning around to kick the victim in her chest, sending her tumbling down several feet of the narrow steps. The woman suffered trauma in her left ankle as well as bruises and cuts across her body, police said.

It's unclear what sparked the dispute between the two and it's also unclear whether the two knew each other before the violent attack.

The NYPD said the suspect fled on foot and he has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).