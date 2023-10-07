New York

Man indicted for threatening voicemail messages left at ADL offices in New York, 3 other states

By The Associated Press

phone

A federal grand jury has indicted a man for leaving threatening voicemail messages at Anti-Defamation League offices across the country, prosecutors said Friday.

The indictment returned Tuesday said 67-year-old Andrzej Boryga threatened to kill Jewish people in voicemail messages left at ADL offices in New York, Texas, Colorado and Nevada.

The indictment charges Boryga with four counts of willfully transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person.

If convicted on all counts, Boryga faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

“Preventing and prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority for the Justice Department and my office,” Zachary Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a news release. “We want to ensure the public that if a crime is motivated by bias, it will be investigated, and the perpetrators held responsible for their actions.”

Boryga appeared before a judge Tuesday, court documents say. He was released pending further court proceedings.

An email seeking comment was sent to Boryga's attorney, federal community defender William H. Dazey Jr.

A phone message seeking comment was left at the ADL's main office in New York.

This article tagged under:

New Yorkantisemitism
