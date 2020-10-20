Man in Deadly NYC Club Shooting Nabbed at JFK With One-Way Ticket to DR: Sources

A man wanted in connection with a triple shooting at a Bronx restaurant and club that left a 19-year-old woman dead has been nabbed at JFK Airport -- with a one-way ticket to the Dominican Republic, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

Members of the Bronx Violent Felony Squad apprehended Domingo Berroa at Terminal 4 around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, just about 24 hours after the shooting in University Heights, the sources said. Further details on him weren't clear, nor were information on potential charges or an attorney for him immediately available.

Wendolin Ortiz, of the Bronx, was killed in the shooting Monday morning on Jerome Avenue. Two men -- one 28, one 30 -- were wounded and taken to hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said there were about 30 people inside the space at the time of the shooting; a DJ was still performing from the previous night. Neighbors said the establishment is known for parties that go until dawn, and beyond.