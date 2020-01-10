Man in Custody in Death of 92-Year-Old Woman Found on Queens Street

A man is in custody in connection with the death of a 92-year-old woman found lying on a Queens street earlier this week -- a death police initially thought was caused by an accidental fall. They later said she was killed.

Police did not immediately release the name of the man, against whom charges had yet to be filed early Friday. But Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted that he was the man suspected in Maria Fuertes murder.

Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the @NYPD106Pct Detectives and Queens South Homicide Squad, I’m pleased to announce that we’ve taken this suspect into custody. https://t.co/YPoSkH1A8T — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) January 10, 2020

Fuertes' death rocked her close-knit neighborhood. Cops initially got a call about her just after midnight on Monday. She was found lying along 127th Street in Richmond Hill, not far from her home. She was later pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital; a cause of death is pending.

Neighbors say she lived her whole life in the southwestern Queens neighborhood.

"If something like this can happen to an old lady like this, what else is gonna happen to any other female," neighbor Aneil Ram told NBC New York.

Fuertes was known for her love of cats. Her doorstep was filled with cat food cans. Neighbors said she was known to go out late at night to buy cat food; some wondered if she had been doing that when she was killed.

"She lived for her cats. She lived for her family, and it’s a very sick thing, what happened to her," Ram said.

The entire community was just stunned. More than a few neighbors simply asked, "Why would someone harm her?"

Investigators were canvassing nearby surveillance cameras and spotted a man seen approaching Fuertes from behind, attacking her and knocking her to the ground. Police were seen posting reward posters throughout the neighborhood on Thursday.