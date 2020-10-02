Man Hurls Anti-Gay Slur Before Punching Victim in Face: NYPD

New York City police say a man was filming a TikTok video when another man walked up to him, said anti-gay slurs and punched the victim in the face.

A video of the incident shows the 24-year-old victim on Broad Street in the Financial District late Saturday, police said. The suspect, seen wearing a white shirt, was seen on camera saying the homophobic slurs to the victim who was standing next to a woman.

The suspect then hit the victim in the face, causing the victim to turn away. The woman in the video then tried to put herself between the attack and the victim but the suspect punched the victim again in the back of his head, video shows.

The 24-year-old got a cut on his lip and a bloody nose from the attack, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the NYPD's crimestopper hotline.