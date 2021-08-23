Man Hits Subway Rider's Head With Hammer at Union Square Station: Police

New York City police have arrested a man accused of bashing another subway rider's head with a hammer over the weekend.

Jamar Newton, 41, of Brooklyn was charged Sunday with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Newton and a 44-year-old man allegedly got into an argument around 9 p.m. Saturday on the northbound platform of the Union Square subway station. When the victim wasn't looking, the suspect took out a hammer from his backpack and hit the victim in the back of this head.

The victim fell onto the train tracks and the suspect fled, police said. The straphanger was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he's recovering in stable condition.

Police released video of the attack on Sunday and arrested Newton hours later.