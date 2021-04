Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man who was found gashed in the chest on a southbound subway platform in Queens early Friday.

Cops responding to a 911 call of an unconscious man on the platform of the M/R line at the Grand Avenue station discovered the victim around 5:45 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No details on the man or a possible suspect -- or cause for the killing -- was immediately available.