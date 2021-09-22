Man Found Dead With Rope Tied Around Neck in Central Park: Police

A man was found dead in a well-traveled part of Central Park Wednesday morning with a rope tied around his neck, police said.

Police received a call around 8:15 a.m. about an unconscious man in the meadow near East 65th Street and East Drive, in the area behind the Central Park Zoo, police said, just steps away from bicyclists, runners and horse-drawn carriages.

Responding officers discovered the unidentified 26-year-old face up and unresponsive, with the rope tied around his neck.

His death has been deemed suspicious by police, who do not believe it was a suicide. It was not immediately clear how long the body had been there. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.