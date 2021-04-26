Man Found Dead With Chest Gash Outside Charter School in Manhattan

Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who was found unconscious outside a Manhattan charter school early Monday, authorities say.

Cops spotted the man in front of Harlem's Success Academy Charter School on West 113th Street shortly after 4 a.m. It wasn't until he was taken to a hospital that the wound to his chest was discovered, according to the NYPD.

He was later pronounced dead. The man's name has not been released. It's not clear if police consider his death to be suspicious. An autopsy will be conducted.

The investigation is ongoing.