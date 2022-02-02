Man Found Dead Next to Stream in Bronx Park: Police

A man was found dead next to a stream in a Bronx park Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The body was found face-up just before 4 p.m. inside Van Cortlandt Park, according to police. Police found the unconscious and unresponsive man on the John Muir Trail, near the Henry Hudson Parkway and the Mosholu Parkway Extension, police said.

The man had clothes on, and there were no obvious signs of trauma. EMS came to scene, and pronounced the man dead, police said.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. The man's name has not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing.