Man Found Dead in Queen Apartment After Stabbed Repeatedly: Police

A man was found dead inside a Queens apartment with multiple stab wounds to his beck and back, according to police.

The victim, identified by police as Jason Brody, was found inside the residence on Jamaica Avenue in Woddhaven around 1:30 p.m. on June 29, police said. The 46-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive.

An investigation determined that Brody had been stabbed multiple times in his neck and back, which led to his death.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.