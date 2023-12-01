Cypress Hills

Man found beaten to death in Brooklyn park: Police sources

By NBC New York Staff

A man was found in a Queens park after he had seemingly been beaten to death, law enforcement sources said.

The unidentified man, who was believed to be in his 50s, was found by officers after an assault near Jamaica Avenue and Cleveland Street in the Cypress Hills neighborhood, according to police. He was found toward the northern end of Hamilton Park, near some handball courts, sources told NBC New York.

The victim suffered injuries to his face, and law enforcement sources said it appeared he had been beaten. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, police said, and he was later pronounced deceased.

Police were waiting for family to be notified before sharing the victim's identity. No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.

