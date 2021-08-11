Man Follows Young Girls Into Bathroom at NYC Shopping Center, Tries to Record: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say followed a 12-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl into a women's bathroom at a Queens shopping complex and slipped his cellphone under their stall in an effort to record them, authorities say.

It happened July 29 around 3:30 p.m. at The Shops of Skyview complex on College Point Boulevard. The two kids left the bathroom once they saw what the man was doing and alerted the adult women they were with. The suspect ran off.

The very next day, cops say the same suspect tried to photograph under a 40-year-old woman's skirt in a Target within the same complex. The woman was in an aisle and just happened to learn over to look at the time he put the phone under her skirt.

Again, the man ran off. Police released surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.