Man Falls To His Death While Attending Concert at Citi Field

A concertgoer fell to his death after plummeting from one of the topmost sections of Citi Field Friday night, according to police.

The man fell around 9 p.m. while attending a Dead & Company show at the home ballpark of the New York Mets, police said. It was unclear if the 40-year-old jumped or fell, but police said the man's fall from the 500 section (the fifth floor) did not appear to be intentional.

He was brought to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the man seemed to be under the influence of some type of substance, though it wasn't clear if it was alcohol or drugs. Officials said it did not appear to be a suicide, however.

Police do not believe there was any criminality involved.