Trump Tower

Man falls from 3rd floor food court at Trump Tower: Sources

By NBC New York Staff

A man fell from the third story food court to the second floor of Trump Tower on Thursday afternoon, two sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell NBC New York.

According to the sources, the man was acting erratic at the time of the fall of approximately 40 to 50 feet. It is unclear if the fall was intentional or accidental.

The man was taken to NY Presbyterian-Cornell, the FDNY said.

The NYPD was on the scene investigating, but according to sources, the incident did not appear to be criminal in nature.

