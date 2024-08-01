Man sought for exposing himself, performing lewd act aboard NYC subway: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man they said exposed himself and performed a lewd act aboard a subway train in the Bronx.

According to police, the disturbing incident took place on July 18 shortly before 1:30 p.m. It was around this time that a 31-year-old woman aboard a northboard 6 train approaching Hunts Point Avenue train station in Longwood allegedly saw the man expose himself and perform a lewd act.

Police described the man as having a slim build, around 165 pounds and about 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and carrying a black book bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

