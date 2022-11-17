New York City

Man Enters New York Times Building With Sword and Ax: Cops

By NBC New York Staff

The exterior of the New York Times building in Manhattan.
Getty Images

A man armed with a sword and an ax was stopped by New York Times building's security staff on Thursday after he asked to speak with certain people, according to police.

An NYPD spokesperson familiar with the situation said the man entered the Manhattan building on West 41st Street just after noon. The man didn't appear to threaten anyone but he asked to speak with unidentified individuals at the Times, police said. When security stopped him, he handed over his weapons without incident and he was held until cops arrived.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Mt. Siani West for evaluation.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed against him.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York CityNY Times
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us