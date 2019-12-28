Man Duct-Taped, Zip-Tied in iPhone Robbery Kidnapping: NYPD

What to Know Two men were walking in Bed-Stuy around 3 a.m. on Dec. 21 when a group forced one of them into a van and fired a shot at the other

The group pistol-whipped the man they forced into the van, moved him into another car and left him duct-taped and zip-tied in East Flatbush

The group of attackers made off with the man's iPhone, police said; the man was treated for a laceration to his forehead

A group of attackers forced a man into a van, pistol-whipped him and robbed him of his iPhone before leaving him duct-taped and zip-tied on a street in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were walking near Herkimer Street and Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 3 a.m. on Dec. 21 when the group grabbed the 28-year-old and shoved him into a Honda Odyssey, video shows.

As the attackers forced the 28-year-old into the van, one of them fired a shot at the 26-year-old man, police said.

At some point during the incident, the attackers pistol-whipped the 28-year-old and moved him into a Honda Accord, according to police.

The attackers then took the 28-year-old’s iPhone and left him duct-taped and zip-tied in the vicinity of Preston Court and Kings Highway in East Flatbush, the NYPD said.

The victim was eventually taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a laceration to his forehead.

It wasn't immediately clear if the victim knew the group who attacked him.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.