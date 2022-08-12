Man Drowns While Crabbing Near Docks Off Long Island's Great South Bay: Police

A man who had gone crabbing near docks off Long Island's Great South Bay was later found dead after drowning in the water, police said.

Jan Zdenek was looking for crabs Friday at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue, Suffolk County police said, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. They pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.

The 82-year-old Zdenek, who lives in the town, was taken to Southside Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding Zdenek's death.