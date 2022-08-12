Suffolk County

Man Drowns While Crabbing Near Docks Off Long Island's Great South Bay: Police

News 4 New York

A man who had gone crabbing near docks off Long Island's Great South Bay was later found dead after drowning in the water, police said.

Jan Zdenek was looking for crabs Friday at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue, Suffolk County police said, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. They pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.

The 82-year-old Zdenek, who lives in the town, was taken to Southside Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding Zdenek's death.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyLong IslandSayville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us