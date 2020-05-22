Man Drowns Swimming at Rockaway Beach: NYPD

A 24-year-old man swimming at a Queens beach drowned Friday afternoon, police said.

Fire department rescue crews were dispatched to Rockaway Beach around 3 p.m. for reports missing swimmer. Three people went into the water together but only two made it out OK, police said.

The third swimmer was pulled from the water and taken to St. John's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Beaches are not staffed by lifeguards while the city continues to ban swimming during the pandemic. Beachgoers can enter the water up to their ankles and surfing is also OK.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted his condolences as well as a safety reminder ahead of the holiday weekend. The mayor warned fencing would be installed along beaches if necessary.