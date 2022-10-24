Man Dragged to Death After Clothes Caught in Subway Train Door at Columbus Circle

A man was killed after his clothes got stuck in the door of a subway train he was racing to catch, which then dragged him onto the tracks in Manhattan, police said.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on the 1 line at the Columbus Circle station, according to police. As the man, who has not been identified, was running for a southbound train, his clothing got stuck in the door. The train started moving, bringing the man along with it.

The victim was dragged onto the tracks, during which time he was hit by another train, police said. The man died from his injuries.

As a result of the deadly incident, there were also multiple delays along the 1/2/3 lines, the MTA said.