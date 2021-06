A man was killed overnight after his car fell from an overpass in Rockland County, officials said.

Clarkstown police found the car overturned on Route 59 in Nanuet around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Investigators say the Ford Mustang fell from Route 304 and flipped over before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Police haven't released the identity or age of the victim yet. No one else was hurt in the crash.