A man who reportedly tried to jump a turnstile Sunday morning died after falling to the ground, a law enforcement source told News 4.

Officers found the 28-year-old unconscious on the ground of the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station around 6:45 a.m.

The man, who was not immediately identified by police officials, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Camera footage recording the incident allegedly shows the man attempting to jump the turnstile, the source said Sunday.