Man Dies in NY Shooting; 5-Year-Old Struck While Riding Bike Airlifted to Hospital

A 29-year-old man died and a 5-year-old boy injured after a shooting on a Newburgh street late Thursday evening, police in Orange County said Friday.

Gunfire near Washington Street and Clark Street alerted nearby officers who were on patrol in the area. They arrived at the scene a few minutes after 7 p.m., the department said.

The 29-year-old Newburgh man was found with fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital, police said.

The second victim, a 5-year-old boy, was shot while riding his bike on the street. Police said he was taken to the same hospital before being airlifted to Westchester County Medical Center. He was expected to recover.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Any connection between the two victims wasn't immediately clear, but officials said they were not related.

“It is disheartening to see this child’s innocent face lying in a hospital bed, crying in pain. As a community we need to take a stand against gun violence and demand we put a stop to the trauma that continues to be inflicted on our children, our youth and our City," Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said in a statement.

There was no information released on any possible suspect.