Man Dies in Early-Morning NJ House Fire: Authorities

What to Know
Authorities say a man was killed and another person was rescued after an early morning fire in a New Jersey home.
Passaic County prosecutors say the blaze in Totowa was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities say the body of 62-year-old Gregory Massaro was found on the second floor of the home.
Another person rescued from the first floor was uninjured but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The home sustained severe damage, with windows on the second floor blown out and siding charred. The cause is under investigation.
