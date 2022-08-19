Man Dies from Gunshot To the Face Outside Bronx Playground: Police

A man died after getting shot in the face just outside of a playground in the Bronx, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 4:15 p.m. Friday on East 156th Street in the Longwood section, according to police. Once at the scene, a 49-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face, right near the entrance to St. Mary's Park.

Surveillance video showed witness rushing to help the man, but he died after being taken to Lincoln Hospital. The victim's name has not yet been released, and circumstances surrounding the shooting were not known, included whether or not he was the intended target of the shooting.

Video showed the victim, with a bag over his shoulder, lighting a cigarette and casually crossing the street. He gets to the other side, but then suddenly collapses to the ground.

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released any suspect information. A man was seen leaving the scene of the shooting on a scooter, but police said it wasn't immediately clear if he was involved in the shooting

An investigation is ongoing.