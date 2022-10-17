Man Dies After Shove Onto Queens Subway Tracks During Fight Over Cellphone: Sources

A man has died after he was shoved onto subway tracks at a Queens station during a fight involving a cellphone, according to police sources.

In another shocking and deadly incident on the New York City transit system, police said two men bumped into one another on the platform at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights during the evening rush hour Monday.

A cellphone belonging to the suspect fell onto the tracks as a result, and he demanded the other man to go get it, police sources said. When the other man refused, the pair got into a fight.

During the scuffle, the suspect pushed the other man onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train. The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died, police said.

The suspect is in custody, according to police. Charges were still pending.

The incident triggered massive delays on the E/F/M/R lines in and out of Queens, with Long Island Rail Road cross-honoring MetroCard holders in both directions in an effort to ease congestion.