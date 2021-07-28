Upstate New York

Man Dies After Jumping Into Erie Canal to Save His Dog: Police

Erie Canal
Getty Images

A 22-year-old man died when he jumped into the Erie Canal to save his dog, police said.

The man was fishing with his 4-year-old son when the family's dog fell into the canal at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police in the western New York town of Macedon said.

The man jumped in after the dog and did not resurface, Police Chief John Colella told the Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester.

The man's body was recovered from the canal at around 10:30 a.m., Colella said. His name was not immediately released.

The dog washed up alive about 20 feet downstream, police said. The child was not injured.

