New York

Man Dies After Falling Through Gap in NY's Newburgh-Beacon Bridge After Car Broke Down

Getty Images

A man fell to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in New York's Hudson Valley after he got out of his car that had broken down on the highway, according to police.

New York State Police said that Paul Montenero, from Poughkeepsie, was driving eastbound along I-84 just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when his car became disabled while in traffic on the bridge that spans from Dutchess County to Orange County.

As he tried to get to a safer spot via the pedestrian walkway next to the road, the 29-year-old fell through a gap in the bridge between the highway and that walkway.

Montenero's body was later recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team.

