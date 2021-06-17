Man Dies After Chasing Volleyball Into East River: Police Sources

A 36-year-old man who was found unresponsive in the East River had jumped in the water to get a volleyball, according to police sources.

First responders said they spotted the man in the water along Domino Park in Brooklyn on Wednesday after someone called 911. Rescuers pulled him out of the water and transported him to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The Medical Examiner will need to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death but police sources familiar with the investigation told NBC New York that the man, who has not been identified, chased a volleyball into the river.

No other information was available.