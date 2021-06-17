Domino Park

Man Dies After Chasing Volleyball Into East River: Police Sources

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 36-year-old man who was found unresponsive in the East River had jumped in the water to get a volleyball, according to police sources.

First responders said they spotted the man in the water along Domino Park in Brooklyn on Wednesday after someone called 911. Rescuers pulled him out of the water and transported him to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Medical Examiner will need to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death but police sources familiar with the investigation told NBC New York that the man, who has not been identified, chased a volleyball into the river.

Local

Manhattan 2 hours ago

Delivery Truck Driver Strikes Dad and Teenage Son as They Crossed Midtown Street

Staten Island 2 hours ago

Staten Island Woman Offers to Feed Couple's Kids Before They Ran Off With $16K: Police

No other information was available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Domino ParkBrooklynEast River
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us