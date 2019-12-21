Man Dead, Woman Critically Hurt in NYC Apartment Fire: Officials

What to Know A fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment building in Inwood around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, police said

Firefighters found a 51-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman unconscious inside an apartment in the building

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital; the woman was listed in critical condition, according to police

A 51-year-old man died and an 86-year-old woman was critically hurt in an apartment fire in Manhattan, the NYPD said.



The fire broke out on the second floor of a building on Seaman Avenue, near Payson Avenue, in Inwood around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, police said.



Firefighters who responded to the scene found the man and woman unconscious inside an apartment at the building, according to police.



The two were taken to a nearby hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, the NYPD said. The woman was listed in critical condition.

Two other people were injured in the fire, but refused medical attention at the scene, the FDNY said. None of the firefighters who battled the blaze were injured, the department said.



It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started. An investigation is ongoing.



Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name.