Man found dead inside Manhattan's Union Square Park: Police

By Tom Shea

View of Union Square Park on a spring day with city skyline, Manhattan, New York.
Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A man was found dead inside a popular New York City park, according to police, sparking an investigation.

Police were told there was an unconscious man at Union Square Park around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, and officers found him lying face up on the grass.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was pronounced dead.

The city's medical examiner will determine the cause of death. No arrests have been made, and it wasn't clear if any criminality was suspected.

An investigation was ongoing.

